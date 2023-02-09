Amid Tech Layoffs, Indian-Americans Demand Extension In Grace Period For H1-B Visa Holders

INDIAN-American organisations have petitioned US President Joe Biden to extend the grace period for immigrant workers living in the United States with H1-B visas. The petition comes in wake of the massive layoffs by America’s top tech companies. The layoffs have impacted a large number of Indian migrants to the US. Grace period refers to the time a migrant worker under the H1-B visa programme may stay in the US after getting fired from their job. Currently, that period is 60 days.

Two Indian American organisations in the US have urged the President to extend it to a year. Once the grace period gets over, the H1-B visa holder has to leave the US, in case they do not land at another job. The H1-B visa enables US companies to hire foreign workers, possessing theoretical or technical expertise, in speciality occupations.

Indians and Chinese tech industry workers make up the largest chunk of beneficiaries of this visa programme.

"On behalf of immigrants (from the world, mainly from India and China) as well as naturalised citizens like Indian-Americans, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies and Global Technology Professionals Association (GITPRO) has submitted an appeal to the President of the United States, the Secretary of DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and the director of USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) to extend the current grace period from 60 days to 1 year (minimum 6 months)," the online petition said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"We join the appeal and request to sympathetically consider the impact of the families on humanitarian grounds. We believe that this extension will pause this brain drain and ensure that the US will continue to be a world leader in technology and innovation," the online petition said. This petition has been signed by over 2,200 people so far.

Till January this year, 91,000 workers have been fired by tech companies, according to LayoffTracker.com and they expect this number to grow in the coming months. The petition claims that these layoffs have a huge impact on the H1-B workers and their families.

"The laid-off H-1B holders currently have about 60 days to find another employer to file for the H-1B transfer or leave the country. During the current economic situation, it would be impossible for these hardworking, tax-paying and talented people to get hired till the economy recovers," the petition said. The workers are allowed 10 more days of stay after the grace period gets over.

Amid the layoff spree, another Facebook group of Non-Resident Indians has petitioned the Indian government to hire workers who are being fired by American companies.

"Considering the ongoing layoff situation, we are requesting you to consider hiring the recently laid-off and returning Indian IT workers as consultants as part of the digitisation initiatives undertaken by your ministries," said the Facebook petition. This petition is addressed to the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.



