New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was expelled from the ruling Nepal Communist Party on Sunday, weeks after his recommendation for the dissolution of the House of Representatives triggered political unrest in the country. Oli was removed by the Prachanda-Nepal faction of the party during a Central Committee meeting held at Paris Danda.

"Today's Central Committee Meeting, which conveyed at Paris Danda, decided to remove KP Sharma Oli from the party. He no longer holds even a simple membership of the Nepal Communist Party," rival faction's spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha told news agency ANI.

The splinter group had written a letter to the Prime Minister, seeking his response on why he should not be expelled from the party. Oli, however, did not respond to the letter.

Oli's decision to dissolve the Parliament had not gone down well with the opposition which has termed the move as unconstitutional.Constitutional experts had noted that there was no provision of dissolving Parliament by the Prime Minister of a majority government. Defending his move, Oli had said that he was forced to seek a fresh mandate through elections as the rift within the NCP had severely affected his government’s functioning.

"I was forced to seek a fresh mandate through elections as attempts were made against my government, not to allow it to function properly," Oli had said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI. "The elected government was pushed to a corner and picketed against and was not allowed to work so I decided to dissolve the house."

Earlier this week, the NCP's splinter faction had conducted a massive anti-government rally, saying that the dissolution of the House of Representatives had posed serious threats to Nepal's hard-earned federal democratic republic system, news agency PTI reported.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja