Amid Covid Outbreak Chinese Resort To Buying Indian Drugs Illegally: Report

The Covid outbreak in China is fast becoming very serious and now Chinese citizens are rushing to buy illegally imported Indian medicines.

Chinese residents have turned to the black market for generic Covid drugs as an unprecedented pandemic outbreak ravages the country, the South China Morning Post reported, citing limited supply of approved anti-virals. China had recently approved two Covid-19 antivirals this year – Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Azvudine. The latter is an HIV drug from Chinese firm Genuine Biotech. However, the report noted, that both of drugs are only available in only certain hospitals in China.

The limited supply of these drugs in the Chinese mainland means that the prices have surged in recent days. Compared to these drugs, the ones coming in from India are cheaper and widely available. The Indian drugs come with just one catch - they are available in the black market, South China Morning Post reported.

Also Watch:

The trending topics of Chinese social media sites corroborate the surge in demand for these drugs. The Chinese daily reported that topics like “anti-Covid Indian generic drugs sold at 1,000 yuan (US$144) per box” have been trending on Chinese doppelganger of Twitter - Weibo. Social media users were also seen exchanging advice on how to procure these crucial medicines.

The report also claimed that four kinds of generic anti-Covid drugs from India are being sold illegally in the Chinese market – Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat and Molnatris.

India made drugs are being sold in the range of 530 to 1,600 yuan per box(Rs. 6,296 to Rs. 19,000). Compared to this Pfizer’s Paxlovid is being sold for 2,980 yuan (Rs. 35,000) per box. South China Morning Post obtained this information from Tencent News.

Indian drugs have not been approved by the Chinese authorities and selling them is a punishable offence, the report said.

Sahil Munjal, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) had earlier told Reuters last week that India would step up production and export of fever medicines to China, he added.

Chinese capital Beijing is likely to start distributing Paxlovid and Azvudine to community hospitals, South China Morning Post quoted state media reports on Monday.