Nobel Prize 2020: The coveted recognition was announced by the Sweden-based Royal Swedish Academy on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 has been awarded to American poet Louise Gluck, for her "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. The coveted recognition was announced by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.

This year's awardee, Louise Gluck, was born in 1943 in New York and at present lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Apart from being a writer, Gluck is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven in Connecticut.

Averno (2006), The Wild Iris (1992), and Fathful and Virtuous Night (2014) are some of the most lauded works by Louise Gluck. In The Wild Iris, she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem ‘Snowdrops’, while her Averno is described as a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone’s descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death.

The Nobel Prize in Literature comes after years of controversy and scandals related to the literary accolade. In 2018, the Nobel Prize for Literature was postponed after s*x abuse allegations were levelled against the Swedish Academy and lead to a mass exodus of the members of the Academy.

After the academy revamped itself in a bid to regain the trust of the Nobel Foundation, two laureates were named last year, with the 2018 prize going to Poland's Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 award to Austria's Peter Handke.

However, this year the academy is likely to seek a more harmonious choice for the 10 million kronor (more than USD 1.1 million) prize.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

Tuesday's prize for physics honoured breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool. Still to come are prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.

Posted By: Talib Khan