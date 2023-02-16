America Not A Racist Country, Says Indian-Origin White House Hopeful Nikki Haley

AIR India’s purchase order from Airbus and Boeing is bigger than was previously reported. The erstwhile national carrier will buy 840 planes from the Western aircraft manufacturers, company’s senior official informed on Thursday.

"The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said, according to report by PTI.

Tata-owned airliner’s top level officer is also the key person who oversaw the drawing up of this purchase order. In a LinkedIn post, he said that the “excitement generated across the world” by the deal between these major aviation companies has left him humbled.

He further informed that the outline of this order was first sketched two years ago when Air India’s privatisation process had just begun. This huge order for 840 aircrafts is the culmination of that two years of work, Aggarwal said.

What are these planes Air India is buying?

Boeing 737 MAX - This is a fourth generation model of the 737 line of aircrafts manufactured by the American based Boeing. Boeing describes these planes as having “advanced technology winglets and efficient engines” and claims that they offer “excellent economic” by “reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 percent while producing a 50 percent smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces. Additionally, 737 MAX offers up to 14 percent lower airframe maintenance costs than the competition”.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner - There are three different models of this plane which have a passenger carrying capacity in the range of 248 to 336. These planes have an enhanced traveling range of 11,730 km to 13,530 km.

Boeing 777X Dreamliner - This plane offers 10 per cent better fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions than the nearest rival. The company also claims that this plane offers airlines 10 per cent economic leverage over the closest competition due to better cost-revenue dynamics.

A320neo - NEO is one of many upgrades to A320 introduced by Airbus. The compnay claims that the A320neo brings minimum change with maximum benefit through the availability of two advanced engine choices – Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower PW1100G-JM geared turbofan, and CFM International’s LEAP-1A, both of which provide outstanding operational, economic, and environmental performance. The A320 shares the same fly-by-wire digital flight controls and cabin management systems with the other versions in Airbus’ single-aisle aircraft family.



This commonality helps reduce the cost of pilot training and scheduling, while also lowering operations and maintenance costs, the company’s website states.

A350 - The travel range of this plane is up to 9,700 nm and it can carry 300-410 paasengers in typical three class configurations. The A350 is powered by two trent XWB turbofan engines that has been designed by Rolls Royce and Airbus in close cooperation.

