Amber Heard’s Request For New Trial In Johnny Depp Defamation Suit Rejected By US Judge

A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected Amber Heard's bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The judge denied her claims that a juror snafu prejudiced the outcome of the case.

"Defendant does not allege Juror Fifteen's inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way," wrote judge Penny Azcarte, rejecting Heard's move to get the more than $10 million verdict for her ex-husband tossed and a new trial ordered.

Earlier, in June, Heard was ordered to pay $10.35 million to Depp in the damages when a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ruled she had

defamed Depp in a newspaper opinion piece.

The Aquaman actor's attorney had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to throw out the verdict and announce it a mistrial but the Jury denied the request. "The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," said the judge who oversaw the bitter six-week trial between the former Rum Diary co-stars. "The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury," she added.

Judge Penny Azcarate also mentioned that there is "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" by the juror and that the jury's verdict should stand. She also noted that both sides had questioned and accepted all jurors at the start of the trial. "Due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation," she wrote.

Earlier, Heard was sued by her ex-husband over a Washington Post in which she, without naming him, described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" which later was claimed a "hoax" by Depp's lawyer.

The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).