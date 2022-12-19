Amber Heard To Settle Defamation Case Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp, Shares Instagram Post

HOLLYWOOD actor Amber Heard Monday said that she would settle defamation claims brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In an Instagram post, Heard called her decision to settle with Depp "very difficult" adding that it followed "a great deal of deliberation."

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms, I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," she said in her post.

She then added that "women should not have to face abuse for speaking her truth".

"In settling this case I am also choosing the freedom to dedicate my time to the work that helped me heal after my divorce; work that exists in realms in which I feel seen, heard and believed, and in which I know I can effect change. I will not be threatened, disheartened or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth. No one can and no one will take that from me. My voice forever remains the most valuable asset I have," her statement further added.

She then concluded saying 'thank you' to everyone who stood by her side. "I'd like to thank my outstanding appellate and original trial teams for their relentless hard work. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I turn my attention to the growing support that I've felt and seen publicly in the months since trial, and the efforts that have been made to show solidarity with my story. Any survivor knows that the ability to tell their story often feels like the only relief, and I cannot find enough words to tell you the hope you believe in me inspires, not just for me, but for all of you."

"Thank you. See you soon," she said.

The divorce of Johny Depp and Amber Heard has been in the headlines for a while.

Heard was sued by her ex-husband over a Washington Post in which she, without naming him, described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" which later was claimed a "hoax" by Depp's lawyer.

Earlier this month, Heard appealed the USD 10 million Johnny Depp defamation verdict in the Virginia court, less than a month after the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor filed his own appeal.

The 'Aquaman' actor stated that their defamation case should've never made it to the courtroom because a High Court judge ruled against Depp.

(With inputs from agencies)