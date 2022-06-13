Washington | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hollywood actor Amber Heard, who was in the headlines recently for her defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, was on Friday spotted for the first time at an airfield in Washington DC after the jury convicted her in the defamation trial against Depp. She was captured stepping out of a private jet and moving to a luxury SUV thereafter.

According to a report by TMZ (Thirty Mile Zone), Amber was in the New York City for a couple of meetings. As soon as photos of the actress went viral on the internet, fans of Johnny Depp started trolling her as Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft had earlier claimed that the actress cannot afford to pay USD 10 million in damages to Depp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard Daily (@amberheard.daily)

"I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion", a twitter user posted.

I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion. pic.twitter.com/iamKdgK6YS — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 10, 2022

Another user wrote, "so tmz just posted that amber heard flew on a PRIVATE jet to Washington and got escorted by a vip suv. so much for a broke woman who can’t afford paying for charity because she was sued".

Earlier, this month the court presented its verdict in the high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp, against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury asked Amber to pay a compensesation of USD 10.35 million which her lawyer claimed that Amber couldn't afford. Amber was also awarded USD 2 million by the jury in compensatory damages on a counterclaim by Johnny’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, Johnny has been having the best time at Indian restaurants and concerts with his friend Jeff Beck. He was recently spotted relishing a British meal of fish and chips and a pint in a pub in Newcastle. According to a report by the Daily Mail, he spent USD 62,000 (roughly Rs 48.16 lakh) on the lavish dinner.

Posted By: Anushka Vats