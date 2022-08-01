Amber Heard Secretly Sells California Home Post Defamation Trial Loss: Reports

Actress Amber Heard has secretly sold her Southern California home for a huge profit post the defamation trial loss.

As per a report in the Thirty-mile Zone (TMZ), the 36-year-old has initiated raising some of that cash by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05 million, a profit of about $500,000 for her, with a July 18 closing date. She reportedly bought the property back in 2019 through an anonymous trust tied to her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

There has been speculation about Heard's ability to immediately cover the damages, which includes $10 million in compensatory damages and $3,50,000 in punitive damages. She will also receive $2 million from Depp in a counter-lawsuit, leaving her with just over $8 million to pay.

The news about Heard selling her house came days after she filed a notice to appeal against Depp in the defamation case.

Earlier, in July, a Virginia judge dismissed Amber Heard's bid for a new trial in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. "Defendant does not allege Juror Fifteen's inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way," wrote judge Penny Azcarte, rejecting Heard's move to get the more than $10 million verdict for her ex-husband tossed and a new trial ordered.

Judge Penny Azcarate also mentioned that there is "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" by the juror and that the jury's verdict should stand. She also noted that both sides had questioned and accepted all jurors at the start of the trial. "Due process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation," she wrote.

Earlier, Heard was sued by her ex-husband over a Washington Post in which she, without naming him, described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" which later was claimed a "hoax" by Depp's lawyer.

Depp was awarded USD 15 million in damages by the jury, meanwhile, Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

(With agency inputs)