Amazon Workers In 40 Countries Protest Demanding 'Better Wages, Work Conditions'; Black Friday Sales Hit

DEMANDING better wages and working conditions as the cost of living crisis deepen, thousands of Amazon workers across about 40 countries plan to take part in the protest to coincide with Black Friday sales which consider one of the busiest days of the year for online shopping Bloomberg reported.

In a campaign entitled "Make Amazon Pay," workers in the US, UK, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa, and around Europe are calling for better pay and working conditions.

With the help of environmental and civil society organisations, the campaign is being coordinated by an international coalition of labour unions. Christy Hoffman, general secretary for UNI Global Union and one of the campaign's organizers, "It's time for the tech giant to cease their awful, unsafe practices immediately, respect the law and negotiate with the workers who want to make their jobs better.”

Unrest with workers has been a long-running issue at the e-commerce giant, which has faced complaints of unfair labour practices as well as employee activism and union drives at some facilities. In fact, workers at Staten Island, New York, voted earlier this year to join an upstart union.

Meanwhile, Amazon spokesman David Nieberg as quoted by Bloomberg, said, "While we are not perfect in any area if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these important matters you'll see that we do take our role and our impact very seriously.”

While explaining his stance, Nieberg cited the company's goal of having net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and that it's "continuing to offer competitive wages and great benefits, and inventing new ways to keep our employees safe and healthy."

In response to Amazon's warning that its busiest holiday season may not be as busy as usual, some unions expressed worry about the state of the economy. The company's plan to fire 10,000 employees will also make wage negotiations more challenging.