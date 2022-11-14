Amazon To Lay Off 10,000 Employees Starting This Week



AMAZON.com Inc is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which also said the total number of layoffs remains fluid.

Reportedly, if the company fires 10,000 employees, it would be the biggest layoff in the history of Amazon.

Reportedly, the company has a total of over 1.6 million staff globally. As of December 31, 2021, Amazon had about 1,608,000

full-time and part-time employees.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the company has cautioned employees in some unprofitable units to look for other opportunities within the company after a month-long review.

Amazon is closely evaluating its Alexa business and is currently considering whether it should focus on trying to add new capabilities to the voice assistant, which is available on a variety of Amazon devices, the report added.

Amazon joins a bandwagon of U.S. companies making deep cuts to its employee base to brace for a potential economic downturn.

Earlier this week, Facebook parent Meta announced on slashing of nearly 11,000 jobs as a part of mass layoffs to cut expenses and transform its business model.

"We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement on Wednesday.

Notably, the layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is planned to come as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, Twitter also fired nearly 50 per cent of the company's employees soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtook Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, earlier, Musk had said that he had no choice as the company was losing more than USD 4 million per day.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required."

"Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press, he added.

The company has sacked more than 200 Indian employees. Reportedly the layoffs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

(With inputs from agencies)