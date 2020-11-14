As per a report, the Abdullah, who was the main accused of the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, was killed by two Israeli men in the streets of Tehran on August 7.

New York (USA) | Jagran News Desk: In a huge success, Al-Qaeda's second-in-command Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who was also known as 'Abu Muhammad al-Masri', has been reportedly killed by Israel in a "secret operation".

As per a New York Times report, the Abdullah, who was the main accused of the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa, was killed by two Israeli men in the streets of Tehran on August 7. The Israeli operatives were acting at the behest of the US, the report claimed. However, it is unclear what role the US played in Abdullah's assassination.

Meanwhile, a US official while speaking to news agency Reuters has declined to confirm any details on Abdullah's death while the White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abdullah was seen as a successor to Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who was killed by the US in a raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad on September 11, 2001. He was killed along with his daughter who the widow of former al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden's son, Hamza bin Laden.

Abdullah's death is seen as a huge success in the global fight against terrorism. Though the Al-Qaeda has not announced his death and the New York Times report has claimed that the killing has been covered by Iranian authorities.

The report further claimed that Abdullah was in Iran's "custody" since 2003 but had been living freely in the streets of Tehran since 2015. The report further claimed that Abdullah was kept alive to let him "conduct operations against US targets".

It was not immediately known what, if any, impact Masri's death has had on al Qaeda's activities. Even as it has lost senior leaders in the nearly two decades since the attacks on New York and Washington, it has maintained active affiliates from the Middle East to Afghanistan to West Africa.

