Texas | Jagran News Desk: The suspect who took hostages at the synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Dallas, demanding the release of a Pakistan scientist convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan, is dead. "The suspect is deceased," Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said during a press conference, explaining that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) rescue team had entered the synagogue in Colleyville and that all the three remaining hostages were rescued unharmed.

Earlier, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that all hostages had been released from the synagogue and were alive and safe. "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," he said in a tweet.

All hostages are out alive and safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022

A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

A live stream of the Shabbat morning service at the synagogue on Facebook captured audio of a man talking loudly when the incident started. According to the law enforcement officials, the hostage-taker demanded the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. Siddiqui is currently being held at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth Texas.

However, the Colleyville Police Department later in a statement said that one male hostage has been released. "Shortly after 5:00 pm, a male hostage was released uninjured. This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention. FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject," the Colleyville Police Department said.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:41 am, the Colleyville Police Department received a Call for Service in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. Officers arrived on the scene and have observed an emergency situation that warranted evacuation of the surrounding areas end an external perimeter was established.

