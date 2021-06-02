Choksi's Dominica-based lawyer Wayne Marsh earlier had stated that his client has been abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica against his will.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the hearing in Caribbean court to decide whether fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be deported to India or not, a team from India has landed in Dominica. The information was shared by the Leader of Opposition in Dominica, Lennox Linton, who as quoted by news agency ANI stated that a team of eight officials from India had landed in Dominica on Monday.

"Some officials from India arrived in Dominica via business jet on Friday of last week and yesterday some more officials arrived. They'll be helping with the case in the court tomorrow," Lennox Linton said as quoted by ANI.

The report by ANI, quoting sources in the investigating agencies, stated that a team of senior officials of the agencies, and senior officials from the Government of India are in Dominica for the hearing at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. "India has to present a tough case against Mehul Choksi in the Dominica Court. To produce relevant papers and evidence in court as per the practices of the Indian agencies," the sources said.

Choksi's Dominica-based lawyer Wayne Marsh earlier had stated that his client has been abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica against his will. "He (Choksi) reported to me that he was abducted at Jolly Harbour in Antigua and brought to Dominica by persons whom he believed to be Indian and Antiguan police on a vessel he described to be about 60-70 feet in length," Marsh said as quoted by ANI.

Choksi's lawyers have approached Dominica's Supreme Court in the case pertaining to deporting him to India. The court has put a stay on his movement out of Dominica and is set to hear the matter today, June 2.

Choksi's lawyer has argued earlier in the Caribbean court that, "First of all, Choksi is entitled to a legal representation while he is in Antigua or Dominica. The fact is that he is an Antiguan citizen and not an Indian citizen."

Choksi is a key accused in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab and National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case and is wanted in India on bank fraud charges, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

He acquired Antigua and Barbuda citizenship through the Citizenship by Investment Program in 2017 and had been living in Antigua since 2018. The jeweller is opposing court action to revoke his Antiguan citizenship and have him extradited to India.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan