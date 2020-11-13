China was among the few countries that had not offered their congratulations to Joe Biden after he was predicted to go past the 270 mark to become the 46th President of the United States in January.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after the US media houses projected a narrow win for Joe Biden in Arizona that consolidated his lead over Donald Trump, the Chinese Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to the new President-elect and said it "respects the choice of American people."

"We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, as quoted in a report by Reuters.

"We understand the results of the US election will be determined according to US laws and procedures," he added.

Trump cemented its electoral victory after securing the battleground state of Arizona. He is the second Democratic Presidential candidate to win the state in seven decades. The Trump campaign has refused to accept the results and filed lawsuits in numerous US States.

