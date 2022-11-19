After UK, France Backs India's Permanent Membership In UNSC; List Of Countries Endorsing Similar Views

India’s latest two-year term as a non-permanent member of the security council will end next month after it presided over the 15-nation council.(Image: Reuters)

INDIA’s bid to secure a permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has received strong support from veto nations. Among five permanent members holding veto power in UNSC, four members including France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States have voiced their support to include India along with some other countries in the UNSC Permanent members list.

Along with India, France and UK also extended their support to Germany, Japan and Brazil for the creation of new permanent seats. While addressing the UNSC’s annual debate on Security Council reform on Friday, France’s Deputy Representative to the UN, Nathalie Broadhurst Estival said, "France endorses the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members for permanent seats."

"We also want greater representation from African countries including as permanent members of the council as many seats should be distributed to ensure geographical representation," she further added. She also explained the two-fold purpose of endorsing India’s candidacy for UNSC which is to consolidate the legitimacy of the council and to preserve international peace and security.

The United Kingdom also reiterated its support to India for UNSC membership. UK Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said, "We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council." There are 15 members of the security council with five permanent members including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Russian Federation and China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also supported India for its permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council during the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Addressing the session, Russian FM Sergey said that they see India as a “key international actor” and a worthy candidate for permanent membership within the council.”

India’s latest two-year term as a non-permanent member of the security council will end next month after it presided over the 15-nation council.