After Row In India, A BBC Documentary On Russia-Ukraine War Perturbs The West; Explained

AFTER triggering a row in India with a two-part documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the British Broadcasting Corporation has now kicked up another controversy in its home country with a three-part documentary series on the Russia-Ukraine war. In the documentary titled 'Putin Vs the West', former British prime minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had said he could hurt him in a minute with a missile.

Although the words clearly suggest a threat, Johnson claims he does not consider it one. The said call was made just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Is The Controversy About

The context of the call is that the British prime minister was trying to discourage the Russian leader from launching an attack on Ukraine in the weeks when tensions between the two countries were reaching a tipping point.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," Johnson was quoted by Agence France Presse describing his call with Putin.

He added though, "I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate”.

Johnson also informed that he tried to persuade Putin to not invade by saying that Ukraine is not likely to be a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member “in the foreseeable future”. When the Putin inquired “Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join Nato anytime soon … What is anytime soon?”, the then British Prime Minister had replied saying, “Well it’s not going to join Nato for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well”, according to a report by The Guardian.

When And Where To Watch BBC Documentary On Ukraine

Putin Vs the West will first air on British television on Monday 9:00 PM (according to British time). The documentary series is still not available on YouTube for the general public’s viewing. However, it can be expected to be released after its television release in the UK.

BBC And The Ongoing Row Over ‘India: The Modi Question’

Just earlier this month, the BBC had found itself in the middle of a raging controversy after it released a two-part documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was apparently critical of him. The British public broadcaster claimed that they conducted an investigation into the role of Modi, who was then Gujarat’s Chief Minister, during the communal riots of 2002. India’s Union Ministry of Information and Public Broadcasting had put a ban on the documentary using emergency powers accorded to the Centre by the new IT rules. Indian authorities derided the documentary as ‘propaganda’.

Rajasthan University had suspended 11 students last week after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, RSS’s student wing, released a list of 24 students accusing them of watching the documentary. Persons of Indian origin in Britain, on Sunday, staged a protest outside the BBC headquarter in London and its regional offices elsewhere, claiming it is a biased organisation and does not deserve public money.

The US has termed the banning of the documentary “a matter of press freedom”. Students across Indian universities have put up resistance against the banning of the documentary by holding screenings of it on campuses. University authorities across India have had to shed sweat to desist the students from screening the documentary.

