United States President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at the White House that he is considering to ban the Chinese video app. "We're looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok," said the President.

In the past weeks, the US politicians have accused TikTok, to being a threat to national security because of its ties to China. (File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following India’s lead in banning the Chinese apps, United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he will bar the fast-growing social media app TikTok from the United States as American authorities have raised concerns the service could be used by Chinese intelligence, AFP reports. On the other side, Technology giant Microsoft is in advance talks to buy Tiktok’s US operations.

"We may be doing some other things. There are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening, so we'll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," President Donald Trump responded to a question.

However, To emerge as a major player in social media, Microsoft Corp., headed by Indian-American Satya Nadella plans to make the deal worth billions of dollars, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

"A deal could be completed by Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, and the talks involve representatives from Microsoft, Bytedance and the White House. Talks are fluid, and a deal may not come together," The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

After India imposed a ban on as many as 106 Chinese apps including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo with a view of the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security., Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State said earlier in July that the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application, owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance over privacy concerns.

"India has banned 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, that threatened its citizens' privacy and security," Pompeo said to the members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.

Several media reports saying that the Trump administration will soon order Tiktok’s parent company, ByteDance to divest of its ownership of TikTok's US operations.

"In its current form, TikTok represents a potential threat to personal privacy and our national security. I applaud the Trump Administration for taking this critical step, but we must do more than simply remove ByteDance from the equation," Senator Marco Rubio said.

Posted By: Simran Babbar