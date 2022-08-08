After Elon Musk's Fake Accounts Poll, It's An Open Debate Challenge For Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has unveiled that about 65 per cent of his followers do not believe in Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of daily users are fake or spam on the platform after he began a poll last week.

Musk, who is fighting a legal battle with Twitter after he cancelled $44 billion Twitter purchase bill, initiated a Twitter poll among his 102.8 million followers on whether Twitter's claim of less than 5 per cent of daily users are fake or spam.

The poll results said that 35 per cent of the users believed that Twitter is telling truth, while 65 per cent of the netizens said that this is not true and the number of fake accounts on the platform is much higher.

"Twitter has spoken," Musk said on Monday.

This comes after Musk has said that if Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal can prove the actual number of fake accounts, then the terminated deal can still move forward. "If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they're confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms," Musk tweeted. "However, if it turns out that their Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings are materially false, then it should not," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing deal Musk has also challenged Agrawal to have a public debate on fake accounts and spam. "I hereby challenge Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the Twitter bot percentage. Let him prove to the public that Twitter has lesser than per cent of fake or spam daily users," he posted on Twitter.

Twitter has filed a detailed response to Musk's countersuit against the micro-blogging platform, saying his claims are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant". According to Musk, he was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement.

Earlier, in June Musk had openly accused the microblogging website of breaching the merger agreement and threatened to walk away and call off the acquisition of the social media company for not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.

(With agency inputs)