New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As if COVID-19 hasn't caused enough destruction that now another type of infection has been detected in China. We are talking about the first strain of H10N3 bird flu which was reported in China's eastern province of Jiangsu. As per China's national health commission, this is the first confirmed human case of the infection.

According to the country's health commission's statement, the infection was reported to be transmitted from poultry and was found in a 41-yr-old man who lives in Zhenjiang city of the eastern part of China's Jiangsu province. The patient developed fever and other symptoms on April 23 and was hospitalized on April 28, Xinhua news agency quoted the NHC as saying. He is now in stable condition and has broadly met the standards for discharge, the Commission noted.

Meanwhile, the patient's contacts have been traced and are kept under observation.

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has conducted a genome sequencing on the patient's blood sample. Genome sequence a process of determining an organism's genome's DNA sequence at a single time. After the genome sequencing, CDC later confirmed that it was actually the H10N3 strain.

China's National Health Commission has assured that there is very little risk of the disease spreading and has also mentioned that this one is the first case reported so far in the world. As per NHC, experts believe that H10N3 virus was of avian origin.

Precautions

Although as mentioned above, this virus has low risk of spread, but one needs to take necessary precautions. Therefore, here take a look at the list of precautionary measures suggested by China's National Health Commission:

Experts have adviced that people should strictly not come in contact with sick or dead poultry.

Also, one should try keeping away from live birds too.

Keep a check on food hygiene.

Make sure to wear masks.

Keep a check on self-protection.

Keep a track of fever and respiratory symptoms.

