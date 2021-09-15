Chandok said that Lal's car was hit from the back after which some people abducted him at gunpoint and drove him away in a green Toyota Corolla.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Taliban completed the dramatic first month of its rule in Afghanistan, an Afghanistan-origin Indian man was abducted on gunpoint from his shop in Kabul, Puneet Singh Chandok, President of World Indian Forum, said on Tuesday night adding that he has approached the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in the matter.

According to a report by the United News of India, Puneet Singh Chandok said that the Afghan Hindu Sikh community has informed him about the abduction of one, Bansri Lal, aged 50-years, on Monday from the vicinity of his shop in Kabul. According to the report, Bansri Lal, a resident of Khost, and was currently living in Karte Parwan, district-4 of Kabul. Bansri Lal’s family lives in Delhi.

The UNI report, quoting Chandok, further stated that Bansri Lal was into the business of pharmaceutical products and was on his way to his shop when he was abducted. Chandok said that Lal's car was hit from the back after which some people abducted him at gunpoint and drove him away in a green Toyota Corolla.

"He along with his staff was abducted, but his staff managed to escape. They were mercilessly beaten by the abductors. This incident happened in the 11th Police district of Kabul," Puneet Singh Chandhok said.

Chandhok said that the local community is following up with the officials concerned and a case has been filed with local investigation agencies and various searches were done in the day to locate Bansri Lal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan