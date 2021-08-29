Afghanistan Crisis: More than 180 people, including 13 US troops, were killed in the deadly suicide bombing attack at the Kabul Airport earlier this week. The ISKP, a terror organisation affiliated with the IS, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Top military commanders of the United States (US) have warned that another deadly terror attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," said President Joe Biden as vowed to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic States (IS).

Lauding the American troops for their "bravery and selflessness", President Biden said that he has instructed officials to take all possible measures to avoid another terror attack and protect their troops.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," he said, as reported by AFP.

More than 180 people, including 13 US troops, were killed in the deadly suicide bombing attack at the Kabul Airport earlier this week. The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), a terror organisation affiliated with the IS, claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, two days later, the US conducted a drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province and claimed that the IS "planner" of the attack was killed.

US urges citizens to leave area of Kabul Airport 'immediately'

Following President Biden's warning, the US has asked its nationals to leave the area of the Kabul Airport "immediately". In an alert, the US Embassy in Kabul said that the threat to "the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport".

US evacuation in last stages, UK ends civilian evacuation mission

The US has said that its evaucation process is in the last stage. The US has set August 31 as its deadline to complete the evacuation process from the war-ravaged country.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) has said that it has ended the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan. It said late Saturday that about 1,000 troops who ran an airlift of British nationals and Afghan civilians had departed from Kabul Airport, hours after the final evacuation flight for civilians.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma