Afghanistan Blast: 20, Including 2 Russian Embassy Staff, Killed In Suicide Attack At Kabul

At least 20 people, including two embassy personnel, were killed in a suspected suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday. Although the Taliban has not issued a statement over the incident yet, the Afghan police said that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian embassy.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the killing of two of its personnel, but has not provided the details about them.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not official recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials

"On September 5, at 10:50 a.m. Kabul time, in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, an unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens," the ministry said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

"The embassy is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which are investigating."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, the country's latest in the year since the Taliban took power. Since the former insurgents took over the country last year, as US and NATO troops were nearing the end of their withdrawal, the Islamic State group's local affiliate has increased attacks on Taliban and civilians.