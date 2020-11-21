Afghanistan Attack: Eight people were killed while several other were injured in the attack on Saturday morning.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: At least eight people were killed and several others were wounded after a series of rocket attacks shook Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Saturday morning.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry informed that multiple rockets landed near the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Kabul, killing three people. As per initial reports, the death toll is expected to rise.

This the second attack that has rocked Kabul in the day. Earlier, a police official was killed and three others were injured in a 'sticky bomb' explosion.

Meanwhile, no group immediately claimed responsibility for blasts, which come amid an ongoing wave of violence that has wrought carnage across Afghanistan in recent months, but reports suggest that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) might be responsible for this cowardly attack.

The ISIS had also carried out an attack at the Kabul University earlier this month, killing 25 people and injuring dozens. TOLO News had earlier reported that Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating the book exhibition at the university when the explosion and gunfight happened, forcing the students to vacate the area.

"We were studying inside our classrooms when suddenly we heard a burst of gunfire inside the university," a survivor had said.

"We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help," the survivor added.

The Islamic State had also sent a suicide bomber last month into an education center in the capital's Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has declared war on Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslims and have staged dozens of attacks since emerging in 2014.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma