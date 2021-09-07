Afghanistan Govt Formation: Taliban announced the names of the first members of the new Afghanistan government on Tuesday night. Mohammad Hasan will lead the new Taliban government while co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taliban announced the first members of the new Afghanistan government on Tuesday night according to an official as reported by news agency Agence France-Presse. Mohammad Hasan will lead the new Taliban government, reported AFP quoting the group's spokesman. Taliban's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

The Taliban spokesperson said that Amir Khan Muttaqi will be Afghanistan's acting foreign minister while Mullah Yaqoob, son of Taliban's founder Mullah Omar, will serve as the acting defence minister.

The New Taliban government is only an 'acting' government, the Taliban spokesman clarified.

The formation of the new acting government in Afghanistan comes after being delayed twice earlier. The insurgents were reportedly struggling to shape an inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.

Before the announcement, Ahmadullah Wasiq said on Twitter "It was agreed that we would announce a new government before a formal ceremony could be held."

For the unversed, Mullah Hasan Akhund headed the last Taliban government in the final years of its rule that ended after the US-led invasion. Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, had led talks with the US which resulted in signing a deal between them and eventually America’s final withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha