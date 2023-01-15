Afghanistan Govt 'Can't Allow Act Against Sharia': Taliban Spokesperson On Women's Education

DAYS after Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration put a ban on the women of the country from universities and from working in non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement that overturning restrictions against women is not a priority for the group, reported Khaama Press.

On Saturday, the Taliban said that it would not allow any action that would breach Islamic law, and the concerns regarding restrictions on women's rights will be dealt with according to the established rule of the group in the country.

"The Islamic Emirate tries to regulate all matters in accordance with the Islamic Sharia, and the ruling government cannot allow act against the Sharia in the country," said Mujahid in a statement, reported Khaama Press.

Zabiullah Mujahid also asked Afghanistan's partners and international aid organizations to understand the religious demands in Afghanistan and avoid tying humanitarian aid to politics.

The recent decision of the Taliban to put a ban on women from working in NGOs not only sparked massive protests in the country by female activists and university students of the country but also brought condemnations, globally.

Some foreign governments, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), OIC, and other international aid organisations, strongly condemned the action and urged the Taliban caretaker government to lift the ban and permit Afghan girls and women to pursue their education and continue working with NGOs, Khaama Press reported.

According to a UNICEF report released in August, the fact that girls in Afghanistan are deprived of secondary education has cost the country's economy at least USD 500 million over the past 12 months, which amounts to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

Earlier, on January 13, 11 countries urged the Taliban administration of Afghanistan to remove all the restrictions against women and girls, allowing them to return to public life - to get an education and return to work.

However, the Taliban authorities have shown no alteration in their rather strict policy regarding women's education, employment, and movement in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)