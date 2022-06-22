A file image of Afghan men clearing rubble from their house after it was damaged by an earthquake in Afghanistan in 2015. (Reuters Image)

At least 255 people were killed and over 500 were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocked Afghanistan's east on Wednesday, according to the country's disaster management officials.

The majority of the casualties were confirmed in the provinces of Paktika and Khost, news agency ANI reported citing local sources.

The casualties occurred in four districts of Paktika province, the most-hit eastern province, according to the report, citing the latest local sources.

The quake has damaged dozens of houses in the region and also caused land sliding in Paktika, local sources said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck about 44km from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km.

There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths in Pakistan.

Shaking was felt over some 500km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

It was felt in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and Twitter.

"Strong and long jolts," one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. "It was strong," another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of Pakistan.

On June 17, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The shocks were also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand, according to Geo News reported.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta