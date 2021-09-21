US President Joe Biden at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York spoke about the commitments on Covid-19, climate change, and the US relationship with China among other issues.

Washington, DC | Jagran World Desk: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered his first speech since taking office at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. During his address, he spoke about the long-term vision for the global community and defended the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also spoke about the commitments on Covid-19, climate change, and the US relationship with China among other issues.

Biden started by addressing the challenge and loss the world is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the United States will announce “additional commitments" on fighting Covid-19 when the White House hosts a summit on the pandemic on Wednesday. The commitments will be around vaccinating the world and attempting to save lives.

"as we seek to advance the fight against Covid-19 and hold ourselves accountable around specific targets on three key challenges — saving lives now, vaccinating the world, and building back better," Biden said.

Referring to China, Biden said the United States does not seek a “new Cold War". He said the country is ready to work with any nation for a peaceful solution even if they have disagreements in other areas.

“The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have intense disagreement in other areas," Biden said.

Biden also stated that the US is opening a new era of relentless diplomacy following the end of the war in Afghanistan. However, he mentioned that the US would be prepared to use force “if necessary" but it will be their last resort.

For Iran, Biden said the US was “working" with China, France, Russia, Britain and Germany to “engage Iran diplomatically and to seek a return to" the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We’re prepared to return to full compliance if Iran does the same," he added.

Biden said the US will double its efforts to deal with climate change. "We elevated the QUAD partnership with India, Australia and Japan, to take on challenges related to climate and emerging technology," said Biden. The US will invest $100 billion in developing nations to tackle climate change.

Further, in a veiled attack on the Taliban and other terrorist organisations in the world, Biden said the US together with their partners will work to dismantle terror infrastructure.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha