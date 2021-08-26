Afghanistan Crisis: Ziar Khan Yaad has dismissed the reports of his death but claimed that his cameras, technical equipment and personal mobile phone have been hijacked by the militants.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: A TOLOnews reporter, who has been identified as Ziar Khan Yaad, was on Thursday beaten by Taliban in Kabul while he was reporting about "poverty and unemployment" in the Afghan capital.

Several international media organisations had earlier claimed that Yaad was killed by Taliban, but TOLOnews denied the reports, saying he was only beaten by the Islamists.

Later, Yaad from his unverified Twitter handle also dismissed the reports of his death but claimed that his cameras, technical equipment and personal mobile phone have been hijacked by the militants.

"Some people have spread the news of my death which is false. The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint," he said in a Tweet.

"I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression," he added.

Afghanistan has always been a challenging place for journalists and reporters due to the continued conflict between Taliban and Afghan forces. In July, Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui had also lost his life during a clash between Taliban and Afghan forces while he was reporting from Kandahar province.

Siddiqui was a Mumbai-based photojournalist who was working with the international news agency Reuters. He was also India's first journalist to win Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography.

However, Taliban had denied role in Siddiqui's killed and expressed regret over his demise. It, however, claimed that media personnel and journalists covering conflict in Afghanistan must inform Taliban about their activities.

"Any journalist entering the war zone should inform us. We will take proper care of that particular individual. We are sorry for Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui’s death. We regret that journalists are entering war zone without intimation to us," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

