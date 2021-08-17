Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it was decided that the ambassador and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul with Indian officials has landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Tuesday amid the situation of chaos at the Kabul airport after the Taliban took over the country on Sunday.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul, Afghanistan with Indian officials, lands in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/1w3HFYef6b — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that it was decided that the ambassador and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances. "In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi tweeted.

The people cited above said the IAF transport aircraft left for India this morning with over 120 people including officials and security personnel from the embassy. Some Indian nationals are also learnt to have been returning home on board the aircraft.

It is the second evacuation flight. On Monday, another C-17 aircraft had evacuated around 40 people including a number of Indian embassy staff from Kabul before the operations at the airport in the city were suspended.

Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday evening capturing power 20 years after a US-led military invasion ousted it in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

- The Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country. "A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban, as reported by AFP.

- Hours after expressing hope that the Taliban will form an "open and inclusive" Islamic government and ensure a smooth transition in Afghanistan, China has warned the Afghan militant group against the country once again becoming a "haven" for terrorists.

- Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov on Monday said the situation in the Afghan capital of Kabul was better in the first day of control by the Taliban than it was under President Ashraf Ghani, local media reported. "I judge by the first day of their control of Kabul. The impressions are good. Now the situation in Kabul is better than it was under Ashraf Ghani. That is, it is better under the Taliban terrorists than under Ghani," the Ambassador to Afghanistan said in a live broadcast of the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday.

- Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in the Afghan capital negotiating with Kabul's political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council, and former President Hamid Karzai, AP reports.

- US President Joe Biden has conceded that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan happened "more quickly" than anticipated, but insisted that he remains "squarely behind" his decision to withdraw American troops from the war-torn country, amidst "gut-wrenching" images emerging out of Kabul. In his address to the nation from the White House on Monday following the dramatic fall of the Afghan national government to the Taliban, a defiant Biden rejected blame for messy pull out amid chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to US military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country.

