Confirming the incident, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby, in a tweet said, "We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 13 people including children were killed and several others including Taliban guards were injured in a massive blast outside the Kabul airport, a Taliban official said as quoted by Reuters. The blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing attack after the United States and its allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat from Islamic State.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official. Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States is in the final steps of ending its 20-year war, when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days. Western troops are racing to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban and to get out themselves by an August 31 deadline.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan