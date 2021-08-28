Afghanistan Crisis: The drone strikes comes a day after President Joe Biden vowed to "hunt down" the terrorists who carried out the suicide bombings at the Kabul Airport that claimed the lives of 182 people, including 13 American soldiers.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Two days after the deadly suicide attack at the Kabul Airport, the United States (US) on Saturday claimed that the "planner" of the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the group which carried out the attack, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.

A top US official, while addressing the media, said that the unmanned strike killed an individual, adding that there have been no civilian casualties.

"US military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," news agency PTI quoted Captain Bill Urban, spokesperson of US Central Command, as saying.

The drone strikes comes a day after President Joe Biden vowed to "hunt down" the terrorists who carried out the suicide bombings at the Kabul Airport that claimed the lives of 182 people, including 13 American soldiers.

US asks nationals to leave Kabul Airport gates 'immediately'

Despite conducting a drone strike against ISIS-K, the US has asked its nationals to leave the gates of the Kabul Airport "immediately" due to the security threats there. However, it did not provide details on what the security threats might be at the Kabul Airport.

"US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately," the US Embassy in Kabul said. "Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates".

'Deeds, not words' required from Taliban

The US has also said that it expects "deeds, not words" from Taliban to recognise the group diplomatically. This came after the group said that it wants an American diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. However, the US has said that it is yet to take a call on the issue, but "it is something we are actively discussing, both with our partners and thinking about here as well".

"We are not prepared to answer them today, precisely because we have heard a range of statements from the Taliban. Some of them have been positive, some of them have been constructive, but ultimately what we will be looking for, what our international partners will be looking for are deeds, not words," PTI quoted State Department spokesperson Ned Price as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma