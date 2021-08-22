Afghanistan Crisis: The British Defence Ministry said that there have been several stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds as Taliban fighters continue to fire in the air to frighten those who are trying to flee the country.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: At least seven Afghan citizens on Sunday lost their lives near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as the evacuation chaos continued in the war-ravaged country after the Taliban takeover, said British military.

The British Defence Ministry said that there have been several stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds as Taliban fighters continue to fire in the air to frighten those who are trying to flee the country.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the Defence Ministry stated, as reported by The Associated Press. "Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul".

A similar incident happened on August 22 as five people lost their lives after the United States (US) troops deployed at the Kabul Airport fired several rounds in the air to control the massive crowd. The US officials later said that the firing "was only done to defuse the chaos".

Meanwhile, the US has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport unless they receive instructions from the government amid threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It has also acknowledged the presence of Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, but said that it is "not significant enough to merit a threat".

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so," the US Embassy in Kabul said.

Taliban on August 15 took control of Kabul, returning to power in Afghanistan after 20 years as the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) withdraw their troops from the war-ravaged country. However, Taliban has assured that it would protect rights of the minorities and women in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma