Afghanistan Crisis: Media reports have claimed that rockets were fired from a vehicle near the Khorshid Private University. However, officials have not issued a statement over this as of now.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Averting a major tragedy, the United States of America (USA) on Monday said that as many as five rockets were fired at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, but were intercepted by a missile defence system installed there, reported Reuters quoting an official as saying.

Since the Taliban captured Afghanistan on August 15, lakhs of Afghans have been trying to flee the country, causing chaos at the Kabul Airport. Amid this, the US has warned that terror organisations, including the Islamic States (IS), might try to attack the airport to disrupt the evacuation process.

On Sunday, the US claimed that it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle near the airport in a drone strike that was planning to carry out another attack. This was the second such drone strike conducted by the US following the suicide bombings at the Kabul Airport that claimed the lives of 170 Afghans and 13 US service personnel.

However, Taliban has claimed that Sunday's drone strike had hit a nearby house, causing civilians casualties. The US has accepted that there could have been civilians casualties in Sunday's drone strike, adding it is investigating whether civilians were killed.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Captain Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, said, as reported by AFP. "We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life".

The US, meanwhile, has said that it will end its evacuation process in Afghanistan by August 31. However, it said that it has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 US citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline.

"We have the capacity to have 300 Americans, which is roughly the number we think are remaining, come to the airport and get on planes in the time that is remaining. We moved out more than that number just yesterday. So from our point of view, there is an opportunity right now for American citizens to come, to be admitted to the airport and to be evacuated safely and effectively," said Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, as reported by The Associated Press.

