Afghanistan Conflict: The Taliban has captured most of the key cities in Afghanistan and continues to execute Afghan Army soldiers as the US and NATO withdraw their troops from the war-torn country.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban on Friday said that it aims to capture entire Afghanistan, including Kabul, in the next seven days. Speaking to an international news channel, a Taliban spokesperson, however, assured that the Islamists won't attack foreign missions and appealed to the world to help the war-torn country to end the "humanitarian crisis".

"We want world agencies to take care of Afghanistan as this is the biggest humanitarian crisis. We will not attack any foreign mission or NGO," the Taliban spokesperson told CNN-News18.

Though the Taliban has claimed that it wants peace, media reports suggest that the militants are executing those who are associated with the Afghan government or are trying to oppose its hardline Islamic idealogy.

According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, the Taliban is also forcing Afghan women to marry its fighters. The report claimed that the Taliban has demanded that "communities turn over unmarried women to become wives for their terrorists".

US, Britain to send thousands of troops to Afghanistan

The US has decided to send over 3,000 extra troops to Afghanistan within 48 hours to help evacuate their embassy staff. Similarly, Britain will send 600 troops to help its nationals and local translators get out.

"We expect to draw down to a core diplomatic presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Though the US has said that it would not close its embassy in Afghanistan, sources, quoted by Reuters, have said that there were "no guarantees" the embassy would remain open.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have captured another three provincial capitals in southern Afghanistan, including in Helmand. The loss of Helmand's provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilt by American, British and allied NATO forces. Hundreds of foreign troops were killed there throughout the nearly two-decade war.

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma