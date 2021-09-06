Afghanistan Conflict: Several media reports have claimed that Pakistan is sending its troops to fight the resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley. Notably, Pakistan's ISI chief Faiz Hameed also visited Kabul last week to hold talks with Taliban leaders.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to end the bloodshed in Afghanistan, one of the leaders of the resistance forces on Sunday said that his group is ready to talk to Taliban and "amicably resolve things". The announcement was made by Ahmad Massoud, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) chief, who has welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting.

"The NRF in principle agree to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations," Massoud said in the Facebook post. "To reach a lasting peace, the NRF is ready to stop fighting on condition that Taliban also stop their attacks and military movements on Panjshir and Andarab".

Earlier, several religious scholars and politicians, including Afghanistan's former president Hamid Karzai and Jamiat-e-Islami party header Salahuddin Rabbani, had urged Taliban fighters and resistance forces to end the conflict in Panjshir as the fighting was not helping common Afghans.

Did Pakistan bomb the Panjshir Valley?

Several media reports have claimed that Pakistan, which is looking for a larger role in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, has send its troops and special forces soldiers to Panjshir to fight the rebels. On Monday, reports also claimed that the Pakistani Air Force has bombed Panjshir using its drones.

Notably, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed had met the Taliban leaders in Kabul last week to discuss government formation in the war-ravaged country. According to reports, Hameed in his meeting said that Pakistan will "continue to fight for peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as assist the formation of an inclusive administration".

Meanwhile, despite reports, the United States (US) has denied the involvement of Pakistan in Panjshir, saying it has not "seen anything to corroborate that report".

"Pakistan has a shared interest in the safe havens that exist along that border, and they too have become, and have been victims of terrorist activity," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. "And I mean, I think that's something that we all share in common here is helping each other and not become victims to those kinds of attacks from that part of the world".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma