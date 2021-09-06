Afghanistan Conflict: Several top leaders of the resistance forces, including spokersperson Fahim Dashty and General Abdul Wudod Zara, have lost their lives during clashes with Taliban forces in the Panjshir Valley.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban, which is close to forming the next government in Afghanistan, on Monday claimed that it has "completely captured" the Panjshir Valley, the epicentre of the resistance in the war-ravaged country.

"With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war," Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, as reported by AFP.

The resistance forces, meanwhile, have vowed to carry on fighting and said it was present in "strategic positions" across the valley, adding "the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue".

Earlier on Sunday, the resistance forces acknowledged that they have suffered heavy losses and called for a ceasefire, saying it is ready to talk to the Taliban and resolve differences "amicably". The announcement was made by National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) chief Ahmad Massoud.

The NRFA also said that its spokesperson and well-known journalist Fahim Dashty and top leader General Abdul Wudod Zara -- nephew of resistance leader Ahmad Massoud -- were killed during a standoff with Taliban fighters in the Panjshir Valley.

"Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal," it said in a statement.

Panjshir has been witnessing heavy fighting between the resistance forces and Taliban since the Islamists captured the capital city of Kabul on August 15. Earlier too, several Taliban leaders claimed that they have captured Panjshir which were refuted by the resistance leaders.

Last week, the rebel leaders, including Saleh, claimed that the resistance is alive and will continue. The rebel groups also claimed that more than 600 Taliban fighters have lost their lives in clashes in Panjshir.

'Panjshir resistance can spread to rest of Afghanistan'

While the Taliban has claimed that it has captured Panjshir, Salahuddin Rabbani, the head of Jamiat Islami, the second largest political party in Afghanistan, has warned that resistance can spread to the rest of Afghanistan if differences are not resolved through negotiations.

In a video clip, he said that now there is no foreign soldier in Afghanistan and there remains no pretext for the Taliban to wage war. He added that the monopoly of power and despotism is a failed experience of the previous government (government of Ashraf Ghani) which will indefinitely lead to collapse.

"This is not the war of yours nor this is in favour of you and your people. You may have understood your position in terms of politics and power in the past two weeks," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The Taliban should seek the resolution of differences through negotiations and ultimately shape a government which is inclusive and all the people of Afghanistan have to say in the government," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma