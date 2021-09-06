Afghanistan Conflict: Heavy fighting is underway between resistance forces and Taliban militants in the Panjshir Valley. Resistance forces have claimed that their spokesperson Fahim Dashty was killed in clashes on Sunday.

"With deep touch and regret, we lost two dear brothers and colleagues and fighters today. Fahim Dashty, the head of the office of Amir Saheb Ahmad Masoud, and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor, the nephew of the national hero of Afghanistan in the battle against the fascist group. Congratulations on your martyrdom," said National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in a Facebook post.

Dashty's death is a massive setback for the resistance forces as they try to hold land against Taliban militants at a time when reports have claimed that Pakistani forces have entered the Panjshir Valley. On Sunday, Ahmad Massoud, one of the leaders of the resistance forces, also sought talks with Taliban to end the fight and resolve differences "amicably".

His appeal comes days after Taliban militants claimed that they have captured Panjshir. However, Amrullah Saleh, country's acting president, refuted the claims, saying "resistance is continuing and will continue". Later, another resistance leader said that their forces are in full control of all passes and entrances in the region.

A day later, the resistance forces claimed that more than 600 Taliban fighters were killed while hundreds were captured by them during the clashes in the Panjshir Valley. "About 600 Taliban have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban have been captured or surrendered themselves," Fahim Dashti, spokesperson of the resistance forces, tweeted.

The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

