Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Taliban on Sunday began entering the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan from "all sides". The hardcore Islamic group, however, has said that it does not want to take Kabul 'by force' as firing could be heard at a number of points around the city.

This comes after United States (US) President Joe Biden warned Taliban that any action "that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response". Biden has also authorised the deployment of around 5,000 additional troops to Afghanistan to help the evacuation of its civilians from the war-torn country.

14:41 hours: Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal has said capital Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. He had assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

14:28 hours: The sources have said that President Ashraf Ghani might resign from his position soon.

14:17 hours: Meanwhile, sources have told Jagran English that Taliban is entering Kabul, but "not by force".

14:11 hours: "The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," a Taliban spokesman tweeted.

14:00 hours: Taliban, in a statement, has said that it does not want plan to take Kabul 'by force', reports The Associated Press.

13:45 hours: Taliban has begun entering Kabul from all sides, said Afghan interior ministry, as reported by Reuters.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma