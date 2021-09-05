Afghanistan Conflict: The resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley have claimed that they have killed around 600 Taliban militants. This comes a day after the Islamists claimed that they have captured Panjshir, the last stronghold of the Afghan forces.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: As Taliban inches closer to form the next government in Afghanistan, the resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley on late Saturday night claimed that they have killed around 600 fighters of the Islamists while hundreds have been captured.

"About 600 Taliban have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban have been captured or surrendered themselves," Fahim Dashti, spokesperson of the resistance forces, tweeted.

This comes day after the Taliban fighters said that they have captured Panjshir, a claim that has been denied by the resistance forces and Afghanistan's acting president Amrullah Saleh. "The resistance continues. The enemy has suffered casualties, we also have suffered casualties. I attended the funeral of one of my companions. But the situation is under our control," TOLOnews quoted Saleh as saying.

However, Taliban on Sunday once again claimed that it has the upper hand in Panjshir and captured four districts of the provience. "The districts of Paryan, Shotul, Khenj and Abshar have been completely captured and now the Mujahideen are at the central part of Anaba (district)," Taliban spokesperson Anaamullah Samangani was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

As the fighting intensifies in Panjshir, several political leaders in Afghanistan, including country's former president Hamid Karzai and Jamiat-e-Islami party header Salahuddin Rabbani, have urged the Taliban and resistance forces to resolve their differences through talks as the war is not helping the Afghans.

"If the use of force and violence continues against the people, sooner or later public resistance will start in other parts of the county as well," Rabbani said in a recorded message, as reported by TOLOnews.

Taliban, meanwhile, which captured the capital city of Kabul on August 15, is close to forming the new Afghan government that will be based on the Iranian model. Media reports Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will head the new government in the war-ravaged country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma