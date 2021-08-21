Afghanistan Conflict: Reports suggest that nearly 60 Taliban militants were killed while around 15 were injured in the fighting in the three districts. The Taliban, however, is yet to issue a statement over the same.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Days after the militants took control of Kabul, resistance forces led by the Public's Resistance Forces have managed to recapture three districts -- Pol-e-Hesar, Deh Salah and Banu -- in Afghanistan's Baghlan.

"Resisting the Taliban terrorists is our duty # Pul-e-Hesar, Deh Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan have been occupied by the resistance forces. Resistance is still alive," tweeted Afghanistan's former acting minister of defence Bismillah Muhammadi.

Chaos erupted in Afghanisation last week after Taliban captured Kabul, triggering panic among the people in the war-torn country. The situation worsened after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Ghani, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), claimed that he fled the country to avoid further bloodshed. He, however, said that he is in talks to return to Afghanistan.

"I was forced to leave Afghanistan with one set of traditional clothes, a vest and the sandals I was wearing. Accusations were charged in these days that money was transferred, these accusations are fully baseless," he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh, who seems to have retreated to Panjshir Valley, has challenged Taliban and said that the country is too big for them to rule. Saleh has also said that he will never surrender to Taliban and "won't disappoint millions who listened" to him.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don’t let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," he had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma