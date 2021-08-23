Afghanistan Conflict: NATO officials have said that the situation is now under control but the north gate of the Kabul Airport has been closed down temporarily after the gunfight.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: An Afghan military personnel was killed while three others were injured after a gunfight broke out between unidentified gunmen, western security forces and Afghan guards at the north gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, said the German Armed Forces.

Though the German military did not specify the details of the dead Afghan and the firing at the Kabul Airport, media reports suggest that a sniper had fired at the Afghan guards inside the facility after which the US and western forces retaliated.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) officials, meanwhile, have said that the situation is now under control but the north gate of the airport has been closed down temporarily after the gunfight.

The situation continues to remain tensed at the Kabul Airport as thousands of people, including women and children, try to flee Afghanistan after Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. As per NATO officials, 20 people have died in and around the Kabul Airport in the past seven days.

"The crisis outside the Kabul airport is unfortunate. Our focus is to evacuate all foreigners as soon as we can," Reuters quoted a NATO official as saying. "Our forces are maintaining strict distance from outer areas of the Kabul airport to prevent any clashes with the Taliban".

However, Taliban has blamed the NATO and western forces over the chaos at the Kabul Airport and has accused them of seeking "to create panic and chaos" in Afghanistan. Taliban has also claimed that the US was trying to hide its defeat by creating an "evacuation drama".

"America, with all its power and facilities... has failed to bring order to the airport. There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport," Taliban official Amir Khan Mutaqi said, as reported by AFP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma