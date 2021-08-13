Earlier yesterday, the Taliban seized Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near the city of Kabul, further squeezing the country's embattled government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after seizing Kandahar, the Taliban on Friday captured the key southern city of Lashkar Gah, a senior Afghan security source said as quoted by AFP today, confirming a claim by the insurgents. Military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a deal with the militants, the security source added.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban claimed to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, leaving just the capital and pockets of other territories in the government's hands, news agency AFP reported. The city was reportedly seized on late Thursday as the Taliban continues to step up their offensive amid US troops' withdrawal. The pullout was stipulated in the deal the Taliban and the US agreed upon in Doha in February last year.

"Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account -- a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city.

Earlier yesterday, the Taliban seized Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and a strategic provincial capital near the city of Kabul, further squeezing the country's embattled government. The seizure of Herat and Kandahar is the Taliban's biggest prize yet. Till now, the Taliban have captured 1 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals as a part of the weeklong blitz.

Taliban fighters rushed past the Great Mosque in the historic city — which dates to 500 BC and seized government buildings. Witnesses described hearing sporadic gunfire at one government building while the rest of the city fell silent under the insurgents' control.

The capture of Ghazni, meanwhile, cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country's southern provinces, which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after U.S. and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.

While Kabul itself isn't directly under threat yet, the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, who are estimated to now hold over two-thirds of the country and are continuing to pressure government forces in several other provincial capitals.

Thousands of people have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will again impose a brutal, repressive government, all but eliminating women's rights and conducting public amputations, stonings and executions. Peace talks in Qatar remain stalled, though diplomats met throughout the day.

The latest U.S. military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that, if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months. The Afghan government may eventually be forced to pull back to defend the capital and just a few other cities in the coming days if the Taliban keep up their momentum.

The onslaught represents a stunning collapse of Afghan forces and renews questions about where the over $830 billion spent by the U.S. Defense Department on fighting, training those troops, and reconstruction efforts went — especially as Taliban fighters ride on American-made Humvees and pickup trucks with M-16s slung across their shoulders.

Earlier Thursday, the militants raised their white flags imprinted with an Islamic proclamation of faith over the city of Ghazni, just 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of Kabul. Ghazni provincial council member Amanullah Kamrani alleged that the provincial governor and police chief made a deal with the Taliban to flee after surrendering.

The loss of Ghazni — which sits along the Kabul-Kandahar Highway — could complicate resupply and movement for government forces, as well as squeeze the capital from the south. Already, the Taliban's weeklong blitz has seen the militants seize nine other provincial capitals around the country. Many are in the country's northeast corner, pressuring Kabul from that direction as well.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan