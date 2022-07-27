Afghanistan Blast: None Injured In Explosion At Kabul's Karte Parwan Gurudwara

In yet another attack on minorities in Afghanistan, an explosion took place near the main gate of the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in the capital city of Kabul. However, no one was injured in the blast.

"A bomb explosion reported near the main gate of Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan. Members of Sikh and Hindu communities reported to be safe," Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of Indian World Forum (IWF), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The explosion comes a month after the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked the Karte Parwan Gurudwara, which claimed lives of dozens of Sikhs and Taliban members. That attack recieved condemnation from countries across the world, including India, which expressed "deep concerns" over the blast.

"The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar had said.

Since the rise of Taliban in August 2021, attack on religious minorities have increased in Afghanistan. The Taliban has claimed to have secured the country but repeated terrorist attacks not only contradict those claims but also give weight to the international community's concerns of a potential risk of militancy resurgence.

Observers believe that such attacks could set off a new wave of terrorism in the country with smaller groups receiving tacit support from insiders. And this they believe, has been the primary reason behind the US and the West not involving themselves in rebuilding the war-torn country.

Prior to the Taliban's takeover last year, Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan numbered only approximately 600. Reports indicate that that number has dramatically decreased.

Those remaining have been the subject of targeted attacks predominantly by Sunni radical groups. The targeted attacks have driven Sikhs and Hindus out of the country, especially those with the economic and social resources to relocate.

(With inputs from ANI)