New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 15 people were killed while 40 others were injured in a massive blast that hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, TOLONews reported. More casualties are feared as the rescue operations progress at the blast site near the Imam Barga mosque.

Photographs posted by journalists on social media showed many people apparently dead or seriously wounded on the bloody floor of the mosque. Earlier, news agency AFP reported that nearly 7 people were killed while 15 have been injured in the blast. However, people present at the spot had at that time said that the casualties will increase after rescue operations.

This is the second blast that took place nearly 10 days after a suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz. The Islamic State claimed the responsibility for the blast which killed and injured almost over 100 people.

Taliban special forces arrived at the mosque to secure the site and an appeal went out to residents to donate blood for the victims. There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any organisation.

The blast, coming so soon after the Kunduz attack underlined the increasingly uncertain security in Afghanistan as Islamic State has stepped up operations following the Taliban victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan