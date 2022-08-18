Afghanistan Blast: 20 Killed, 40 Injured In Huge Explosion At Kabul Mosque

At least 20 people were killed while 40 others were injured in an explosion at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, said officials on Thursday. The blast, they said, took place during evening prayers on Wednesday in the Khair Khana area.

"As a result of an explosion in a mosque north of Kabul, 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured," an Afghan security sources told Al Jazeera. The death toll, however, is feared to rise. Kabul's Emergency Hospital said on Twitter that it has received 27 injured patients, including a seven-year-old child.

The police said that there were multiple casualties but did not say how many. "A blast happened inside a mosque.... the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters.

According to the eyewitness, the explosion targeted the Siddiquiya Mosque in the Khair Khanna. They said that it was carried out by a suicide bomber, adding that the imam of the mosque, identified as Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, was killed in the attack.

Intelligence teams are now at the site of the explosion and a probe is underway. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, meanwhile, has condemned the explosion. "The murderers of civilians and perpetrators ... will soon be punished for their crimes," he wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban, which retook power in the war-ravaged country in August last year after the withdrawal of NATO forces, has claimed that it secured most of Afghanistan, but regular attacks are being conducted by armed groups, mainly by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province or ISKP (ISIS-K) and groups affiliated to it.

Last week, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani - a prominent Taliban religious leader - was killed in an attack by the ISKP in Kabul. Before that, two people were killed while dozens were injured in a blast at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.