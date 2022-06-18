Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: At least two blasts were reported near the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, on Saturday. The blast, which took place outside the gate of the Gurdwara, claimed the lives of two Afghans, according to local media reports.

The death toll is expected to rise as seven to eight people are believed to be trapped inside Gurdwara complex.

Following the blasts, some of the shops near the Karte Parwan Gurudwara caught fire. Local media reports suggest that the attack was carried out by two people, who are believed to be hiding inside the Gurudwara complex. Taliban fighters have cornered them and are trying to catch them alive.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," Reuters quoted a Gurudwara official, Gornam Singh, as saying.

The Taliban has not issued a statement over the incident yet. Taliban, since taking power in Afghanistan in August last year, has assured its countrymen of providing them adequate security. However, analysts fear that Afghanistan could see a resurgence in militancy under the Taliban rule.

India has also expressed similar concerns and fear that the Afghan land could once again be used for terror activities against it. On Saturday, it expressed "deep concerns" over the blasts at the Karte Parwan Gurudwara.

"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Sikh community, like other religious minorities, has been the continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack claimed by the Islamic State at another temple in Kabul in 2020 killed 25. Saturday's explosion follows a blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz at a mosque that killed one and injured two, according to authorities.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma