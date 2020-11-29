At least 26 Afghan security personnel were killed in a suicide car bombing near an army base, officials said on Sunday. The suicide attack, one of the bloodiest in recent months, took place in the eastern province of Ghazni.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 26 Afghan security personnel were killed in a suicide car bombing near an army base, officials said on Sunday. The suicide attack, one of the bloodiest in recent months, took place in the eastern province of Ghazni, a hotspot of regular clashes between the Taliban and Afghanistan forces. The suicide bomber targeted the Public Protection Unit.

According to local media, the bomber detonated "a Humvee vehicle which was full of explosives." The blast occurred in PD3 of Ghazni city on Sunday morning. So far, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The number of casualties is likely to rise further as more than a dozen injured were in critical condition. Army commandos were also reportedly present at the compound when the bombing occured.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ata Jan Haqbayan, head of Zabul's provincial council, and three others were injured in a suicide attack in Qalat city of Afghanistan.

Haqbayan was attacked as soon as he left his home for his office. Neither Taliban nor any other terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

However, Haqbayan was unfazed by the attack and came out to meet the people after the incident.

Earlier this month, at least 17 people have been killed while 50 others were injured in two bomb blasts which took place in Bamiyan city of Afghanistan. Zabardast Safai, the police chief of the eponymous province said that the explosives were hidden at the side of a road in one of the main bazaars in the city, which is home to many members of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic minority.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma