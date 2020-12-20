At least nine people were killed and and 20 others sustained injuries in a car bomb blast in Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning, country's Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi has confirmed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least nine people were killed and and 20 others sustained injuries in a car bomb blast in Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning, country's Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi has confirmed. The incident occured in the Spin Kalay Square, located in the Police District 5 of the national capital, Tolo News reported.

Three vehicles caught fire in the PD 5, though it remains unclear if the explosion is the cause, the Interior Ministry's deputy spokesperson Ferdaws Faramarz has said. The explosion targetted the vehicle of Afghan MP Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak. The legislator has survived the attack.

Children, women, and elderly people are among those wounded in the incident. The blast severly damaged several houses in the area, the Interior Ministry said.

"The terrorist today carried out an attack in PD5 of Kabul city. Children, women and elderly people are among those wounded. Homes around the area have been severely damaged," the ministry said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja