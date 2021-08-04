The news outlet which halted operations since April include five TV networks and 44 radio stations, one media center and a news agency.

Kabul/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Media outlets in Afghanistan, like most aspects of Afghan life under increasing Taliban footprint, remain existentially challenged. According to a figure reported by Kabul-based TOLO News, a total of 51 media outlets have shut down in Afghanistan in last three months, precisely when the American troops started leaving the country in significant numbers. The American retreat from Afghanistan has been reported to be ‘complete’ by Afghan media with the 31 August deadline still weeks away.

35 media outlets stopped operations, six fell to Taliban: Afghan Minister

The Afghan information ministry on Tuesday said 16 of the media outlets, including four TV networks, are in Helmand and stopped operating in recent weeks.

"So far, 35 media outlets have stopped their operations, over 6 media outlets have fallen to the Taliban and are being used as a voice for their activities," Aghainstan's acting Minister of Information and Culture Qasim Wafaeezada said.

The news outlet which reportedly halted operations since April include five TV networks and 44 radio stations, one media center and a news agency. These outlets were operating in Helmand, Kandahar, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Faryab, Nuristan and Badghis.

Since April, more than 1,000 reporters and media workers, including 150 women, lost their jobs. Two journalists have lost their lives in the last two months including Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique.

Amid the ongoing clashes, media-supporting groups said they are concerned about the fall of media outlets to the Taliban. Local media suggest that five radio stations have started pro-Taliban broadcasts in areas under their influence in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Samangan and Faryab provinces.

"Access to information, which is a right of the people, is taken from them and freedom of speech is taken from them," said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Nai, an organization supporting open media in the war-torn country.

